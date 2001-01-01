#
Closeout Merchandise Directory
This valuable directory lists hundreds of companies who specialize in closeout merchandise (below wholesale). This directory is ideal for locating both sellers and buyers of closeout items.
Details:

Now, more than ever, it is essential for the success of your business to buy goods at the lowest prices possible. Our best selling USA Closeout Directory shows you how..and most importantly, WHERE. Hundreds of closeout dealers specializing in selling goods often priced as low as 10 cents on the dollar are listed. Retailers, flea marketers, home party plan sellers..anyone who sells merchandise needs this directory! Just updated!

