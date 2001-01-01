This is THE definitive guide to auctions! It not only tells you WHERE all the auctions are (all 50 states) but also HOW to participate in the auction process. Cash in on all government auctions, housing auctions, jewelry, cars, boats and more.

Details:

This is THE definitive guide to auctions! It not only tells you WHERE all the auctions are (all 50 states) but also HOW to participate in the auction process. Cash in on all government auctions, housing auctions, jewelry, cars, boats and more. Up-to-date information gives you names, addresses and phone numbers! And, unlike other auction websites or programs that require you to purchase updates or subscribe to monthly or weekly pay-per-listing services, once you have this book – YOU NEED BUY NOTHING ELSE!!

If you order PDF that is emailed to you, please type PDF in the coupon code when you check-out so there is no postage charged.