Contact

Payment Processing

Hidden Wealth

This book shows you how to find, sell and broker surplus and liquidated goods. Turn pennies into dollars when you buy dirt cheap.even free! Written by a retired liquidator who shares all tricks of the trade.

Details:

This is one only how-to book on the market that explains exactly how to start and operate a liquidation and closeout business. It takes all the guesswork out for you to ensure your success.

This book shows you how to find, sell and broker surplus and liquidated goods. Turn pennies into dollars when you buy dirt cheap…even free! Written by a retired liquidator who shares all tricks of the trade.

If ordering the PDF that we will email to you, please type PDF in coupon code when you check out so that you are not charged any postage.

