Retailers Forum Magazine
Retailers Forum Magazine - Published monthly, provides ads and offerings from wholesalers across the United States to small stores and on-line retailers. We print and mail 60,000 monthly copies, plus post the entire magazine on line monthly at www.RetailersForum.com
Details:

Over 50,000 retail store owners and managers use our monthly magazine as a main source for wholesale merchandise and services for their operations. Many of our readers are located in rural areas where access to merchandise is difficult, thus making our magazine an integral part of their purchasing plans. We help readers source the best wholesale merchandise suppliers in the United States. Offerings include: wholesale gifts, wholesale jewelry, wholesale novelties, wholesale general merchandise, wholesale variety merchandise, wholesale electronics, wholesale apparel and accessories...all types of wholesale merchandise in all categories.

Wholesalers: By representing your company in Retailers Forum you can be a part of selling to the multi-billion dollar retailing industry.

Retailers: By reading and using Retailers Forum monthly you will discover the country's best and most reliable wholesalers and manufacturers of variety and general merchandise.

Form of Distribution: Direct mail circulation to 50,000 retail store owners throughout the United States. Mailing list is rotated monthly from a master list of over 450,000 active retailers. Using this method we deliver new buyers to you with every issue that you advertise in. Retailers Forum is also circulated at over 50 merchandise trade shows yearly.

