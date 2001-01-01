#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Closeout News / Wholesale Merchandise
Sample or Subscription?:*
add to cartbuy now 

Closeout News/Wholesale Merchandise is a long-established monthly newspaper connecting buyers and sellers of closeout (below wholesale) merchandise.

Details:

Dealers from all 50 states and overseas rely on Closeout News/Wholesale Merchandise every month to buy and sell the hottest closeouts, surplus and overruns. Over the years, Closeout News/Wholesale Merchandise has firmly established itself as the leading newspaper in the industry.

BUYERS
Closeouts and overruns mean big profits for your business, as you buy merchandise for pennies on the dollar. Take advantage of bankruptcies, overruns, over stocks, discontinued items by learning of them first in the pages of Closeout News/Wholesale Merchandise.

back add to cart buy now
  
 