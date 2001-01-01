Details:

Dealers from all 50 states and overseas rely on Closeout News/Wholesale Merchandise every month to buy and sell the hottest closeouts, surplus and overruns. Over the years, Closeout News/Wholesale Merchandise has firmly established itself as the leading newspaper in the industry.

BUYERS

Closeouts and overruns mean big profits for your business, as you buy merchandise for pennies on the dollar. Take advantage of bankruptcies, overruns, over stocks, discontinued items by learning of them first in the pages of Closeout News/Wholesale Merchandise.