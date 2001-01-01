#
Apparel Resource Sourcebook
$135.00
Complete and updated guide listing over 2,600 nationwide suppliers of all types of domestic and imported fabrics, trims and notions.
The comprehensive directory for apparel manufacturers, designers, merchandisers, trim buyers, fabric buyers and production departments in the men's, women's, children's and accessory markets. A complete and up-to-date guide listing nationwide suppliers of all types of fabrics, trims, notions, forecast services, swatch design studios, CAD services and more for the apparel industry. 
  • Company name, address, phone, fax, email and website.
  • Sales manager's name.
  • Products they sell or manufacture.
  • If goods are domestic or import.
  • Where they import from.
  • Minimums for production.
  • Price points.
  • Markets they cater to and more.

Apparel Industry Sourcebook is manufactured with Sustainable Forestry Initiative® Certified Sourcing.

