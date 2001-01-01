#
Wholesale Fabrics & Trims Online
$135.00
The Small Design Company's Guide to Wholesale Fabrics and Trims

Sourcing Made Simpler/On-line Access Online access to over 2,000 nationwide suppliers of all types of fabrics, trims, notions, forecast services, swatch design studios, CAD services & much more for the apparel industry. "one click" to contact suppliers via email and or website. 1 year subscription.

Online Listings include:

  • Company name, address, phone, fax, email and website.
  • Sales manager's name.
  • Products they sell or manufacture.
  • If goods are domestic or import.
  • Where they import from.
  • Minimums for production.
  • Price points.
  • Markets they cater to and more...

Purchasers will receive a ONE YEAR online subscription access to this directory.

