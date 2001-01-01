#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

National Sales Rep Directory
Reg. Price:
$199.95
Sale Price:
$69.95
Save:
$130.00
add to cartbuy now 
National directory lists independent sales reps in all 50-state and Canada. Book is divided geographically.
Details:

You can increase your sales force within hours after opening this Book. If you want to build your sales and product exposure with the least outlay possible, this is the guide for you. This just-compiled guide lists the Country's leading independent sales representatives in ALL areas and territories of the United States and Canada. You will be presented with names, addresses, phone and fax numbers And detailed descriptions of types of products each Rep handles. Separated by Territory, this is the easiest directory on the market to use.

THIS BOOK WAS DISCONTINUED IN 2016. We have limited quantity we are selling off at 75% discount price. The accuracy of this book may now be 50-65% and buyers are forwarned. This title was replaced with the brand new INDEPENDENT REP DIRECTORY on this website.

back add to cart buy now
  
 