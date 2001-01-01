National directory lists independent sales reps in all 50-state and Canada. Book is divided geographically.

Details:

You can increase your sales force within hours after opening this Book. If you want to build your sales and product exposure with the least outlay possible, this is the guide for you. This just-compiled guide lists the Country's leading independent sales representatives in ALL areas and territories of the United States and Canada. You will be presented with names, addresses, phone and fax numbers And detailed descriptions of types of products each Rep handles. Separated by Territory, this is the easiest directory on the market to use.

THIS BOOK WAS DISCONTINUED IN 2016. We have limited quantity we are selling off at 75% discount price. The accuracy of this book may now be 50-65% and buyers are forwarned. This title was replaced with the brand new INDEPENDENT REP DIRECTORY on this website.