Lists retailers in the U.S. and Canada, Men's & Boys' Wear Buyers also provides information about more than 6,300 men's and boys' apparel, accessories and footwear buyers and executives. Each listing includes the company name, address, phone, fax and Web site address, as well as contact names and titles, the type of merchandise bought and any divisions or parent companies. Now available in printed book or Premium Online Subscription.

Details:

This product is now available in 3 different formats: Printed Book, Premium Online Database and Downloadable Excel Database.

Men’s and Boy’s Wear Buyers – The NEW edition of the Men’s and Boys’ Wear Buyers lists more than 6,600 buyers and executives for over 4,600 retail firms in the United States and Canada that sell men’s and boy’s apparel including:

Fashion Accessories and Footwear Buyers

Specialty Stores and Boutiques

Mail Order and Online Retailers

Family Clothing and Department Stores

Within this directory you will find valuable company information such as address, sales volume (when available), business type, geographic areas served, price points, and the key contacts at these companies.

SAMPLE PRINTED DIRECTORY PAGE

SAMPLE EXCEL DATABASE

Premium Online Subscription: Men's and Boys' Wear Buyers

Kickstart sales today! Unlimited views and searches with access to all data including contact emails when available. Also download up to 2,500 full profiles, including emails!

Key Features of the EXCEL DOWNLOAD Database Include:

Contact information includes name & title of buyer(s), physical address, phone, fax, website & e-mail (when available)

Company profiles include type of merchandise bought, sales volume, price points, number of stores, and type of store

Indexed 4 Ways (Alphabetical, Online Retailers, Mail Order and Catalog Houses, Buying Offices)

Our listings are verified to ensure that you always have accurate information

Retailer Categories Include: