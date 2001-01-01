With over 9,000 key executives and buyers so you can reach the decision-makers without wasting your valuable time talking to the wrong people. Each listing provides key information such as contact names and titles, the type of merchandise bought, street addresses, phone and fax numbers and Web site addresses. Now available in Printed Book or Premium Online Subscription.

Details: This product is available in THREE FORMATS: Printed Book, Online Subscription Database and the Excel download database. Women’s and Children’s Wear Buyers – The new edition of the Women’s and Children’s Wear Buyers lists more than 9,100 buyers and executives for over 6,450 retail firms in the United States and Canada that sell Women’s and Children’s apparel including: Fashion Accessories and Footwear Buyers

Specialty Stores and Boutiques

Mail Order and Online Retailers

Family Clothing and Department Stores Within this directory you will find valuable company information such as address, sales volume (when available), business type, geographic areas served, price points, and the key contacts at these companies. Premium Online Subscription: Women's and Children's Wear Buyers

Kickstart sales today! Unlimited views and searches with access to all data including contact emails when available. Also download up to 2,500 full profiles, including emails! Key Features of the EXCEL DOWNLOAD Database Include: Contact information includes name & title of buyer(s), physical address, phone, fax, website & e-mail (when available)

Company profiles include type of merchandise bought, sales volume, price points, number of stores, and type of store

Indexed 5 Ways (Alphabetical, Large & Plus-Size Retailers, Online Retailers, Mail Order and Catalog Houses, Buying Offices)

Our listings are verified to ensure that you always have accurate information SAMPLE PRINTED DIRECTORY PAGE SAMPLE EXCEL DATABASE When ordering Excel products, we will email the file to you within 24-48 hours after purchase. Please use COUPON CODE: PDF when checking out to eliminate postage charges. Retailer Categories Include: Department Stores Family Clothing Stores Jewelry Stores Women’s Specialty Stores Footwear Stores Corporate Buying Offices Children’s Specialty Stores Online Retailers Mail Order Companies Bridal Boutiques Western Wear Stores Mom & Pop Retailers