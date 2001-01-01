#
Major Mass Market Merchandisers
Target key buyers at major discount department stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. Profiling buyers at more than 2,241 companies in categories such as discount and department store chains, drugstore chains, supermarkets and convenience stores and wholesale jobbers. Available in Printed Book format or Premium Online Database Subscription.
Details:

This item is available in 3 formats: Printed Book, Online Database and Downloadable Excel Database.

Mass Merchandisers and Off-Price Apparel Buyers – The new edition of the Mass Merchandisers and Off-Price Buyers lists more than 2,900 buyers and executives for over 1,850 retail firms in the United States and Canada that sell mass merchandise and off-price apparel including:

  • Discount and Department Store Chains
  • Drug Store Chains
  • Supermarkets and Convenience Stores
  • Wholesale Jobbers Index
  • Online Retailers Index

Within this directory you will find valuable company information such as address, sales volume (when available), business type, geographic areas served, price points, and the key contacts at these companies.

Premium Online Subscription: Mass Merchandisers & Off-Price Apparel Buyers
This is the time for action! Unlimited views and searches with access to all data including contact emails when available. Also download up to 1,000 full profiles, including emails!

Key Features of the EXCEL DOWNLOADABLE Database Include:

  • Contact information includes name & title of buyer(s), physical address, phone, fax, website & e-mail (when available)
  • Company profiles include type of merchandise bought, sales volume, price points, number of stores, and type of store
  • Indexed 3 Ways (Alphabetical, Online Retailers, Jobbers)
  • Our listings are verified  to ensure that you always have accurate information
  • When ordering Excel products, we will email the file to you within 24-48 hours after purchase. Please use COUPON CODE: PDF when checking out to eliminate postage charges.

SAMPLE PRINTED DIRECTORY PAGE

SAMPLE EXCEL DATABASE

Retailer Categories Include:

Discount Stores                    Dollar Stores Convenience Stores
Outlet Stores Drug Stores Hypermarkets
Online Retailers Rack/Wholesale Jobbers Mail Order Companies
Dept. Stores w/ Off-price Focus Supermarkets & Grocery Store Chains Membership Warehouse Clubs
