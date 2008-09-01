#
SALESMAN'S GUIDE CLEARANCE
Occasionally we have older versions left-over in our inventory and deep discount these titles. Even if a bit out of date, these books will give you company information, contact info and details. Priced as low as 100.00. Click on this listing to see inventory and details.
Details:

Occasionally we have older versions left-over in our inventory and deep discount these titles. Please call or email us for current availability.
Current Inventory available:
 

1. 2010 Directory of Mail Order Catalogs
Huge book of companies and their catalogs - all categories
$125.00  (reg. 450.00 new)
 
2. Salesman's Guide Men's and Boys Apparel Buyers
2008-09:  75.00
2010-11:  100.00
2011-12   125.00
We have all 3 in stock
 
3. Salesman's Guide: Gift, Houseware and Home Textile Buyers
2010-11:  125.00

4. Salesman's Guide:  Experimental Event Planners
2009-10:  75.00
2010-11:  125.00

5. Salesman's Guide: Hospital Phone Book
2008-09:   75.00
2009-10: 125.00

6. Salesman's Guide: Religious Meeting Planners
2008-09:  125.00

8. Salesman's Guide: Metro NY Apparel Buyers
2010-11:  100.00

9. Salesman's Guide: RN & WPL - Mfr. label listings
2009-10:  125.00

Please email us with books you would like so we can confirm inventory and send you a code to order from our website. Our email: forumpublishing@aol.com
 
  
 