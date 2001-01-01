Through special promotions with one of America's leading travel suppliers, Forum Publishing is fortunate to provide retailers around the world a unique opportunity to increase their sales using VALUE-ADDED incentives. Our newest Certificates give your customers their choice of locations in the USA.

Details:

TO MAKE MONEY, YOU NEED SALES...AND TO MAKE SALES, YOU NEED LEADS!

All businesses need to generate traffic, boost sales, get more appointments and increase referral business. To do this, business owners must offer valuable incentives to their prospective customer to take a particular action. Travel is the #1 incentive that moves people into ACTION! With low cost and high value, you are guaranteed to increase sales and leads with happy customers. . If you want the best value for your advertising money, and you want to get a step up on your competition, give our vacations a try.

Travel Saver has honored thousands of vacation certificates for more than 30 years. We guarantee to honor 100% of our vacation certificates under our simple terms and conditions. We earn our money by re-booking our customers on return specials. We invite you to check us out with Federal, State and local agencies such as the Better Business Bureau. If we have no complaints, we must be doing something right.

Three Days and 2 Nights Hotel Accommodations



Enjoy 3 days & 2 nights in your choice of over 50 resort cities including:

(Cities subject to change)



Arizona: Scottsdale, Sedona Lake Havasu, Mesa, Phoenix and Tucson

Arkansas: Hot Springs

California: Anaheim, Lake Tahoe, Long Beach and San Diego Area

Florida: Cocoa Beach, Daytona Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, New Smyrna Beach, Kissimmee and Orlando

Massachusetts: Cape Cod and Springfield

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Ocean City

Mississippi: Biloxi

Missouri: Branson

Nevada: Las Vegas, Reno and Genoa

New Hampshire: Francestown and Salem

New York: Amsterdam, Buffalo and Painted Post

North Carolina: Atlantic Beach, Banner Elk and Kitty Hawk

Ohio: Port Clinton

Pennsylvania: Hershey and Pocono Mountains (seasonal)

South Carolina: Charleston, Hilton Head, Murrell's Inlet and Myrtle Beach

Tennessee: Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge

Texas: South Padre Island, Dallas and San Antonio

Utah: Park City

Vermont: Bolton Valley and Killington (seasonal)

Virginia: Williamsburg, Shenandoah Valley and Virginia Beach

Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

Customers are guaranteed to receive their requested travel dates when booking reservations 60 days in advance. Customers pay a $12 processing fee to receive their reservation form to book their dates. When booking dates some hotels require a $50 refundable deposit plus room taxes and some hotels require only a fee to cover room taxes of between $9-$15 per night.