Chain Store Guide High Volume Independent Restaurants

If you sell to the food service industry don't miss out on the most profitable niche - high volume independent restaurants! Target over 5,100 independent restaurants featuring casual, fine dining and family restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

Details:

If you sell to the foodservice industry, and you concentrate only on restaurant chains, you're passing up one of the most profitable market niches -- high volume independent restaurants. 

Target new prospects with 5,100 independent restaurants featuring casual dining, family restaurants and fine dining establishments in the U.S and Canada. Includes primary wholesaler affiliation and contact information for 13,000 key personnel.

  • Identify companies by type of foodservice (Casual Dining, Family, Fine Dining)
  • Primary Wholesaler affiliation information
  • Average check for breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Statistical analysis of content
  • Identify companies by 35 distinct menu types
New Feature: Rapid Reports, exclusively available to Pro Plus customers, give you access to the most popular queries with the click of the mouse!
  
 