Chain Store Guide Dollar Stores
The Dollar Stores database includes comprehensive coverage of the Dollar Store Industry - the hottest retail market segment today. Gain access to nearly 1,100 qualified company listings with this year's directory, which includes enhanced front-end data as well as an Alpha Index.

Price Lines include:
* Extreme Value Retailers
* Odd-Lot and Close-Out Retailers
*
Single Price Retailers

The Dollar Store market is hot, but still relatively new to many manufacturers and proves to be an excellent ancillary market to manufacturers and distributors looking for new retail outlets.

Enriched data listings include:
* Detailed executive and buyer contact information
* Price lines-type of dollar store retailers
* Total Sales
* Total Store Counts
* Projected Openings & Remodelings
* Total Retail Square Footage
* Trade Names
* Product Lines
* Areas of Operation
