The Home Furnishings Retailers database features detailed information on more than 2,900 headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, with contact information for over 8,600 key executives and buyers

Details:

The Home Furnishings Retailers database features detailed information on more than 2,900 headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, with contact information for over 8,600 key executives and buyers.

Companies included in this database include:

Full-line & Specialty Home Furnishings Stores

Floor Covering Stores

Buying/Marketing Groups

Distributors