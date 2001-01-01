#
Chain Store Guide Home Furnishings Retailers
The Home Furnishings Retailers database features detailed information on more than 2,900 headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, with contact information for over 8,600 key executives and buyers
Details:

The Home Furnishings Retailers database features detailed information on more than 2,900 headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, with contact information for over 8,600 key executives and buyers. 

Companies included in this database include:

  • Full-line & Specialty Home Furnishings Stores
  • Floor Covering Stores
  • Buying/Marketing Groups
  • Distributors

Find Retailers such as: · Pier 1 Imports, Inc. · IKEA · Rooms To Go · Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. · Value City Furniture · The Brick Warehouse Corp.

