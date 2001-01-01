The Home Furnishings Retailers database features detailed information on more than 2,900 headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, with contact information for over 8,600 key executives and buyers.
Companies included in this database include:
Find Retailers such as: · Pier 1 Imports, Inc. · IKEA · Rooms To Go · Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. · Value City Furniture · The Brick Warehouse Corp.
FORUM PUBLISHING COMPANY
383 EAST MAIN STREET
CENTERPORT, NEW YORK 11721
1-800-635-7654
EMAIL: FORUMPUBLISHING@AOL.COM