The Apparel Specialty Stores database uncovers the facts on more than 5,200 retailers operating more than 70,700 stores - all involved in the sale of women's, men's, family and children's wear. This database includes 15,000 key buyers and executives. Details: The Apparel Specialty Stores database uncovers the facts on 5,200 retailers operating more than 70,700 stores - all involved in the sale of women's, men's, family and children's wear. This database includes 15,000 key buyers and executives.

* New Feature: Online Pro and Pro Plus now allow you to search by the Fastest Growing Companies by sales growth percentage or total units growth.

* New Feature: Rapid Reports, exclusively available to Pro Plus customers, give you access to the most popular queries with the click of the mouse!

* Online Pro Plus features 3,100+ personal email addresses and gives you the ability to save, export and email multiple key decision-makers.

Target your most profitable market segments:

* Family Apparel Stores - over 1,800 companies

* Men's Stores - over 970 companies

* Women's Stores - over 900 companies

* Children's Stores - over 300 companies

* Sporting Goods Stores - over 800 companies

* Resident Buyers