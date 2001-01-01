The Department Stores database is the most comprehensive database of its kind featuring detailed information on 1,800 headquarter listings including 1,500 shoe retailers and more than 100 product lines. Chain Store Guide gives you access to 6,800 buyer and key personnel names covering six retail markets including department stores, shoe, jewelry, optical and resident buyers in the United States and Canada.
Chain Store Guide's Online Pro allows you to sort by more than 100 product lines.
Identify and target your future customers by:
FORUM PUBLISHING COMPANY
383 EAST MAIN STREET
CENTERPORT, NEW YORK 11721
1-800-635-7654
EMAIL: FORUMPUBLISHING@AOL.COM