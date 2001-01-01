Payment Processing

Tap into the lucrative drug industry with 1,500 U.S. and Canadian headquarters operating two or more retail drug stores, deep discount stores, health and beauty care (HBC) stores or vitamin stores that have industry sales of at least $250,000. This database empowers you to sell and market your products successfully by reaching more than 8,100 key decision-makers. The database includes: New Feature : Online Pro and Pro Plus now allows you to search by the Fastest Growing Companies by sales growth percentage or total units growth.

New Feature : Rapid Reports , exclusively available to Pro Plus customers, give you access to the most popular queries with the click of the mouse!

Online Pro Plus features 3200+ personal email addresses and gives you the ability to save, export and email multiple key decision-makers.

Top 50 U.S. Drug Chains ranked by total sales

Top 25 U.S. Drug Wholesalers ranked by total sales

Top 50 U.S. Grocery Chains with pharmacies ranked by prescription sales

Top 10 U.S. Discount Chains with pharmacies ranked by prescription sales