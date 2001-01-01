Tap into the lucrative drug industry with 1,500 U.S. and Canadian headquarters operating two or more retail drug stores, deep discount stores, health and beauty care (HBC) stores or vitamin stores that have industry sales of at least $250,000.
This database empowers you to sell and market your products successfully by reaching more than 8,100 key decision-makers.
The database includes:
FORUM PUBLISHING COMPANY
383 EAST MAIN STREET
CENTERPORT, NEW YORK 11721
1-800-635-7654
EMAIL: FORUMPUBLISHING@AOL.COM