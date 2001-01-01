Payment Processing

Chain Store Guide Home Center Operators & Hardware Chains Which format would you like?: Choose Which format would you like? Printed Directory (add $395.00) On Line Read Only (add $445.00) On-Line Pro (add $1075.00) On-Line Pro Plus (add $1375.00) * CSG has uncovered the facts on 5,000 company headquarters and subsidiaries operating almost 23,500 units in the vast Home Improvement Building Material Industry. Also included are 19 major buying/marketing groups and co-ops that contribute approximately $30 billion and serve 103,243 accounts. Details: CSG has uncovered the facts on 5,000 company headquarters and subsidiaries operating almost 23,500 units in the vast Home Improvement Building Material Industry. Also included are 19 major buying/marketing groups and co-ops that contribute approximately $30 billion and serve 103,243 accounts. You’ll be able to reach 19,400 key decision-makers: Home Center Warehouses

Door & Window Stores

Pro Dealers

Specialty Paint/Home Décor Stores

Lumber and building material outlets

Farm and Home Supply Stores

Paint and home decorating stores

Lawn and garden/nursery centers

Kitchen and bath centers





New Feature: Online Pro and Pro PLUS now allow you to search by the Fastest Growing Companies by sales growth percentage or total units growth.

New Feature: Rapid Reports, exclusively available to Pro Plus customers, give you access to the most popular queries with the click of the mouse!

Online Pro Plus features 4,200+ personal email addresses and gives you the ability to save, export and email multiple decision-makers. Hardware chains Major buying/marketing groups/co-ops