#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Chain Store Guide Supermarket, Grocery & Convenience Stores
Which format would you like?:*
add to cartbuy now 
Grow Your Business with U.S. and Canadian supermarket chains, each with at least $2 million in annual sales. The companies in this database operate over 23,000 individual supermarkets, superstores, club stores, gourmet supermarkets and combo-store units. A special convenience store section profiles the headquarters of 1,400 convenience store chains operating 71,000 stores. Connect to more than 19,500 key personnel.
Details:

Grow Your Business with U.S. and Canadian supermarket chains, each with at least $2 million in annual sales. The companies in this database operate over 23,000 individual supermarkets, superstores, club stores, gourmet supermarkets and combo-store units. A special convenience store section profiles the headquarters of 1,400 convenience store chains operating 71,000 stores. Connect to more than 19,500 key personnel.

Choose the markets you want to target based on criteria such as specialty departments, trade names, average checkouts and more.   

  • Coverage of both supermarkets and convenience stores in one database 
  • Primary Wholesaler Affiliation
  • Top 100 Convenience Chains
  • Statistical Analysis of data including index of top markets
  • Coverage of store expansion plans
  • New Feature: Online Pro and Pro Plus now allow you to search by the Fastest Growing Companies by sales growth percentage or total units growth.
  • New Feature: Rapid Reports, exclusively available to Pro Plus customers, give you access to the most popular queries with the click of the mouse!
Online Pro Plus features 6,700 personal email addresses and gives you the ability to save, export and email multiple key decision-makers

 

back add to cart buy now
  
 