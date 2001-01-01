#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Chain Store Guide Chain Restaurant Operators
Which format would you like?:*
add to cartbuy now 

Grow your business with 6,000 chain restaurant headquarters and franchisees and more than 28,500 unique decision-making personnel within the Restaurant Chain, Foodservice Management and Hotel/Motel Operator markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Each company must have at least $1 million in annual sales (either systemwide or industry) and have two or more units
Details:

Grow your business with 6,000 chain restaurant headquarters and franchisees and more than 28,500 unique decision-making personnel within the Restaurant Chain, Foodservice Management and Hotel/Motel Operator markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Each company must have at least $1 million in annual sales (either systemwide or industry) and have two or more units. 

Key features of the database include:

  • New Feature: Online Pro and Pro Plus now allow you to search by the Fastest Growing Companies by sales growth percentage or total units growth.
  • New Feature: Rapid Reports, exclusively available to Pro Plus customers, give you access to the most popular queries with the click of the mouse!
  • Online Pro Plus features over 9,400 personal email addresses and gives you the ability to save, export and email multiple key decision-makers.
  • Hotels/motels operating restaurants and foodservice management operators in one database
  • Identifies companies by ten Types of Foodservice, including Fast Casual
  • Franchise affiliation
  • Identifies companies by 35 distinct Menu Types
  • Identifies restaurants by distinct Types of Business: Chain Restaurant Operators, Nontraditional Foodservice Operators, Theme Parks, Movie Theatres, Casinos and Bowling Alleys.
back add to cart buy now
  
 