Grow your business with 6,000 chain restaurant headquarters and franchisees and more than 28,500 unique decision-making personnel within the Restaurant Chain, Foodservice Management and Hotel/Motel Operator markets in the U.S. and Canada.
Each company must have at least $1 million in annual sales (either systemwide or industry) and have two or more units.
Key features of the database include:
FORUM PUBLISHING COMPANY
383 EAST MAIN STREET
CENTERPORT, NEW YORK 11721
1-800-635-7654
EMAIL: FORUMPUBLISHING@AOL.COM