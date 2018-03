The Database of Leading Chain Tenants provides information on more than 9,000 retailers and foodservice operators with five or more units across the U.S. and Canada with more than 42,000 personnel contacts.

Details:

Ability to query by:

Business Type

Preferred Square Footage

Preferred Location Types

Projected Openings & Remodelings

Areas of Operation & Expansion

Personnel Names & Titles

# of Stores Operated

Total Sales

· New Feature: Online Pro and Pro Plus now allow you to search by the Fastest Growing Companies by sales growth percentage or total units growth.

· New Feature: Rapid Reports, exclusively available to Pro Plus customers, give you access to the most popular queries with the click of the mouse!

Online Pro Plus features over 16,000 personal email addresses and gives you the ability to save, export and email multiple key decision-makers.