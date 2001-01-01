#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Retail Advertising Designs
Reg. Price:
$19.95
Sale Price:
$9.95
Save:
$10.00
Here is a complete source of ready-to-use camera ready display advertising format designs and marketing ideas for any retail business.
Details:
Here is a complete source of ready-to-use camera ready display advertising format designs and marketing ideas for any retail business. This book helps you target your audience, build recognition, create ads that sell. Clip and use single designs immediately, or mix and match components to create your own unique ads. Easy and ready to use!
back add to cart buy now
  
 