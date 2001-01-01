#
Crafts Marketplace
Reg. Price:
$18.95
Sale Price:
$7.95
Save:
$11.00
Details:
Craftspeople will learn how to make big profits with their fine products. More than 560 listings of shows, craft malls, cooperatives and other places to sell crafts. This book guides crafters through money making action tips such as: design the product lines that customers demand, start their businesses on sound financial foundations, spread the word: advertise and get free publicity, go to shows, selling wholesale or retail, cut retailers a discount to get more buyers and learn who's buying.This book is an older version so listings should be used to contact shows for upcoming dates for this year and beyond.
