|Reg. Price:
|
$13.95
|Sale Price:
|
$8.95
|Save:
$5.00
Layer on suspense, and resolve it with a wallop, research/interview for authenticity and believability results, and boost your odds of selling your book by bullet proofing it.
Details:
In this book Matt Braun, seasoned author of Western novels, helps you learn how to: glean gripping plot ideas from history, create characters who come alive, put dialogue into your characters' own parlance, determine which narrative voice to use and when, write in a crisp, tight manner strengthening your story. Layer on suspense, and resolve it with a wallop, research/interview for authenticity and believability results, and boost your odds of selling your book by bullet proofing it.