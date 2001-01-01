|Reg. Price:
|
$19.95
|Sale Price:
|
$9.95
|Save:
$10.00
This book explains how to obtain copyrights, patents and trademarks and get your invention or creative work to the marketplace.
Details:
Maybe you're one of the millions of people who would love to become the next Erno Rubik, Steve Jobs, Sara Lee, or Famous Amos. You've got an idea, but where will you take it? How far will you take it? How will you maneuver through the legal issues? How can you overcome the pitfalls and self-doubts and moving on to make money? This book explains how to obtain copyrights, patents and trademarks and get your invention or creative work to the marketplace. Also covered are property laws, mistake scams, fraudulent operations and your rights and options.