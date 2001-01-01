#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Nothing Down for the 90's
Reg. Price:
$16.99
Sale Price:
$1.99
Save:
$15.00
This system involves identifying properties (primarily multi-unit dwellings) that can be had on excellent terms or below market value because the sellers ("don't wanter's") are anxious to get rid of them.
Details:
In this book, Allen preaches the gospel of material success through real estate investment. His system involves identifying properties (primarily multi-unit dwellings) that can be had on excellent terms or below market value because the sellers ("don't wanter's") are anxious to get rid of them, then devising creative ways to borrow money (from banks, partners, or even the seller) for the down payment. Allen's hucksterism may grate, but he delivers the goods: dozens of fully realized "nothing down" techniques with financial details. Since the savings and loan crisis will dump staggering amounts of foreclosed real estate on the market, with Uncle Sam as the ultimate "don't wanter," this may be big news for the '90s. While this book was written for the '90's - with the return of the foreclosure market in 2012 - there is a great deal of valuable advice here for you.
back add to cart buy now
  
 