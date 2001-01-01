Nothing Down for the 90's

In this book, Allen preaches the gospel of material success through real estate investment. His system involves identifying properties (primarily multi-unit dwellings) that can be had on excellent terms or below market value because the sellers ("don't wanter's") are anxious to get rid of them, then devising creative ways to borrow money (from banks, partners, or even the seller) for the down payment. Allen's hucksterism may grate, but he delivers the goods: dozens of fully realized "nothing down" techniques with financial details. Since the savings and loan crisis will dump staggering amounts of foreclosed real estate on the market, with Uncle Sam as the ultimate "don't wanter," this may be big news for the '90s. While this book was written for the '90's - with the return of the foreclosure market in 2012 - there is a great deal of valuable advice here for you.