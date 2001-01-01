#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

The Green Entrpreneur
Reg. Price:
$14.95
Sale Price:
$1.99
Save:
$12.96
Get involved now while the market is wide open to new ideas: developing new, more effective waste disposal methods; manufacturing leak-proof hazardous waste containers and more.
Details:
American corporations, investors, and government agencies are pumping hundreds of billions of dollars a year into environment-related activities and enterprises. Consumers will pay more for phosphate-free detergents, biodegradable diapers, recyclable paper, and other ecologically sound domestic goods. Get involved now while the market is wide open to new ideas: developing new, more effective waste disposal methods; manufacturing leak-proof hazardous waste containers and more.
back add to cart buy now
  
 