Crafts Marketplace

Reg. Price: $ 18.95 Sale Price: $ 1.99 Save: $ 16.96

Craftspeople will learn how to make big profits with their fine products. More than 560 listings of shows, craft malls, cooperatives and other places to sell crafts. This book guides crafters through money making action tips. Book is out-of-date so show locations may have changed.



Details: