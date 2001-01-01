|Reg. Price:
Craftspeople will learn how to make big profits with their fine products. More than 560 listings of shows, craft malls, cooperatives and other places to sell crafts. This book guides crafters through money making action tips. Book is out-of-date so show locations may have changed.
Craftspeople will learn how to make big profits with their fine products. More than 560 listings of shows, craft malls, cooperatives and other places to sell crafts. This book guides crafters through money making action tips such as: design the product lines that customers demand, start their businesses on sound financial foundations, spread the word: advertise and get free publicity, go to shows, selling wholesale or retail, cut retailers a discount to get more buyers and learn who's buying. Book is out-of-date so show locations may have changed but nonetheless this is quite valuable info.