#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

11 Steps To Building A Successful Accounting Practice
Reg. Price:
$29.95
Sale Price:
$1.99
Save:
$27.96
Key concepts of this practical and powerful book challenge CPAs and other public accountants to overcome neglecting their own professional practices, and to take advantage of proven management and development strategies to build large profitable firms.
Details:
Key concepts of this practical and powerful book challenge CPAs and other public accountants to overcome neglecting their own professional practices, and to take advantage of proven management and development strategies to build large profitable firms. This can be done in eleven challenging steps. The book covers partnerships, staffing, clients, structure of the firm, growth, development, fees, mergers, and more.
back add to cart buy now
  
 