|Reg. Price:
|
$29.95
|Sale Price:
|
$1.99
|Save:
$27.96
Key concepts of this practical and powerful book challenge CPAs and other public accountants to overcome neglecting their own professional practices, and to take advantage of proven management and development strategies to build large profitable firms.
Details:
Key concepts of this practical and powerful book challenge CPAs and other public accountants to overcome neglecting their own professional practices, and to take advantage of proven management and development strategies to build large profitable firms. This can be done in eleven challenging steps. The book covers partnerships, staffing, clients, structure of the firm, growth, development, fees, mergers, and more.