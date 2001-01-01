#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Hers - Building A Business for Under $2000
Reg. Price:
$16.95
Sale Price:
$1.99
Save:
$14.96
Over the last ten years women-owned businesses have increased at nearly twice the national average. This book provides aspiring entrepreneurs with practical, no-nonsense advice needed to turn a great idea into a profitable business.
Details:
Over the last ten years women-owned businesses have increased at nearly twice the national average. This book provides aspiring entrepreneurs with practical, no-nonsense advice needed to turn a great idea into a profitable business. Includes internet strategies, unique resources for low-cost marketing, planning and finding assistance when needed. Chapter two includes many ideas and suggestions for easy-to-start businesses!
back add to cart buy now
  
 