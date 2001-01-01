|Reg. Price:
Little people can be big business. That is, if you are interested in a rewarding career. How do you accomplish all that? By becoming a licensed in-home day care provider. This book is for anyone contemplating such a career. This is a complete handbook: setting up the business; equipment needed; licensing; keeping accurate records; insurance; tuition rates; preparing contracts; satisfying tax obligations and more. The book focuses on establishing and maintaining high standards in educational day care with a year's curriculum, including concept lessons.