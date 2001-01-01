#
Sporting Goods Industry Directory
Details:

We are offering the #1 Resource for the Sporting Goods Industry that will provide you with Buyers and Vendors alike!

10,600+ U.S. retail stores and chains, arranged by state. Buying centers for more than $38 billion worth of sporting goods each year for over 100,000 storefronts. Includes major chains and full-line sporting goods stores, as well as discounters, e-commerce and catalog retailers and specialty retailers nationwide.

7,000+ manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and sales agents. Multiple contact names, including presidents, sales, marketing, production and purchasing managers, and many more.

Plus a trade show calendar, sports publications and sports organizations, all with detailed contact information.

Available in 2 different formats: Printed Book or Database emailed or USB card. Database orders gives you option of complete database, database of Retailers only OR database of Wholesalers & Reps only.

VIEW BOOK DETAILS

VIEW DATABASE DETAILS

Category

Count

Branded & Performance Apparel

6770

Licensed Apparel

1605

Ski & Rugged Apparel

3550

Imprinted/ Embroidered Apparel

1715

Urban Apparel

226

Fashion/Casual Apparel

329

Licensed Products

884

Athletic Footwear

5084

Rugged Outdoor Footwear

2987

Team Athletics

1639

Bicycle

1792

Bowling, Billards & Games

310

Camping, Climbing & Hiking

1343

Exercise & Weight Training

922

Golf

1291

Fishing

1425

Hunting, Shooting & Archery

1283

Ice Hockey & Skating

562

In-line & Skateboarding

987

Ski

1488

Snowboard

1326

Soccer

1193

Lacrosse

529

Sports Accessories

5629

Sports Medicine & Training

1288

Tennis/Racquet Sports

1397

Trophies & Awards

441

Water Sports

1654

