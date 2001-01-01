Details:
We are offering the #1 Resource for the Sporting Goods Industry that will provide you with Buyers and Vendors alike!
10,600+ U.S. retail stores and chains, arranged by state. Buying centers for more than $38 billion worth of sporting goods each year for over 100,000 storefronts. Includes major chains and full-line sporting goods stores, as well as discounters, e-commerce and catalog retailers and specialty retailers nationwide.
7,000+ manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and sales agents. Multiple contact names, including presidents, sales, marketing, production and purchasing managers, and many more.
Plus a trade show calendar, sports publications and sports organizations, all with detailed contact information.
Available in 2 different formats: Printed Book or Database emailed or USB card. Database orders gives you option of complete database, database of Retailers only OR database of Wholesalers & Reps only.
|
Category
|
Count
|
Branded & Performance Apparel
|
6770
|
Licensed Apparel
|
1605
|
Ski & Rugged Apparel
|
3550
|
Imprinted/ Embroidered Apparel
|
1715
|
Urban Apparel
|
226
|
Fashion/Casual Apparel
|
329
|
Licensed Products
|
884
|
Athletic Footwear
|
5084
|
Rugged Outdoor Footwear
|
2987
|
Team Athletics
|
1639
|
Bicycle
|
1792
|
Bowling, Billards & Games
|
310
|
Camping, Climbing & Hiking
|
1343
|
Exercise & Weight Training
|
922
|
Golf
|
1291
|
Fishing
|
1425
|
Hunting, Shooting & Archery
|
1283
|
Ice Hockey & Skating
|
562
|
In-line & Skateboarding
|
987
|
Ski
|
1488
|
Snowboard
|
1326
|
Soccer
|
1193
|
Lacrosse
|
529
|
Sports Accessories
|
5629
|
Sports Medicine & Training
|
1288
|
Tennis/Racquet Sports
|
1397
|
Trophies & Awards
|
441
|
Water Sports
|
1654
