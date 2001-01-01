|Reg. Price:
|
$39.95
|Sale Price:
|
$18.95
|Save:
$21.00
Franchising is the best opportunity for new entrepreneurs. Compare on the basis of what you get for your money-training, marketing, start-up costs, long term support, legal rights, financial responsibilities, and marketing evaluation.
Details:
Franchising is the best opportunity for new entrepreneurs. Compare on the basis of what you get for your money-training, marketing, start-up costs, long term support, legal rights, financial responsibilities, and marketing evaluation. Company track records, history, units operating, and locations. Includes list of Government funding assistance programs and every business area from food outlets to computer/electronic, to employment agencies.