#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Handbook of Successful Franchising
Reg. Price:
$39.95
Sale Price:
$18.95
Save:
$21.00
Franchising is the best opportunity for new entrepreneurs. Compare on the basis of what you get for your money-training, marketing, start-up costs, long term support, legal rights, financial responsibilities, and marketing evaluation.
Details:
Franchising is the best opportunity for new entrepreneurs. Compare on the basis of what you get for your money-training, marketing, start-up costs, long term support, legal rights, financial responsibilities, and marketing evaluation. Company track records, history, units operating, and locations. Includes list of Government funding assistance programs and every business area from food outlets to computer/electronic, to employment agencies.
back add to cart buy now
  
 