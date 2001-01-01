|Reg. Price:
|
$18.95
|Sale Price:
|
$9.95
|Save:
$9.00
Your computer could be the biggest money maker you'll ever know. Sell to over 30 million people who call the net home!
Details:
Finally, everything you need to know about making money on the Internet! Your computer could be the biggest money maker you'll ever know. Sell to over 30 million people who call the net home! This guide was designed to show you what products sell on the net. Includes section on adult marketing, free advertising to millions, e-mailing and, of course, selling for success. No longer does the Internet have to be a mystery and you don't need a computer to get started.