#
FORUM PUBLISHING
my account
site map
contact
cart
Wholesale Merchandise Sources
Monthly Wholesale Magazines
Interested in Advertising?
Wholesale Directories
Find Buyers - Salesman's Guides
Mailing Lists of Trade Show Exhibitors
Apparel Industry Directories
Sporting Goods Industry
Facebook Databases
Sales Rep Directory
Buy Direct from Hong Kong
Business Products & Services
Complete On Line Book Catalog
Special CLEARANCE SALE Books
$1.99 Clearance Books - Last Chance
INDUSTRY LINKS
Contact

Payment Processing

Hyper Wars
Reg. Price:
$24.95
Sale Price:
$11.95
Save:
$13.00
A company or product can be an industry leader one moment and obsolete six months later. Entire industries, ranging from computer sales to stock trading, are being thrown into chaos.
Details:
A company or product can be an industry leader one moment and obsolete six months later. Entire industries, ranging from computer sales to stock trading, are being thrown into chaos as consumers and businesses shift buying patterns to take advantage of te convenience and cost savings that are available on over the Web. This is the most comprehensive and solution oriented guide to navigating the new business environment created by the Web. It can help make the difference in whether a company lives or dies!
back add to cart buy now
  
 