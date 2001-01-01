|Reg. Price:
Cyberspace is the most important marketing tool since the advent of television. As the online population explodes, so do the opportunities for savvy marketers. This informative and comprehensive book will show your business how to win online, including: how to build a great site by learning how to do it right, more than 300 Illustrations, targeting your market, positioning and branding, drawing traffic: appealing to visitors, and online selling: point by point analysis. This book is essential reading for anyone who wants to build new and existing businesses on the net. This is an older book but still contains excellent and innovative info.