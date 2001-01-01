|Reg. Price:
This is a classic best seller that anyone considering opening a new business should read. Incorporating your business is simple and can be done without an attorney…saving you hundreds of dollars. Save time…save money. There are significant advantages for individuals who incorporate, over and above the reduced taxes that many people would enjoy. This valuable guide is written to de-mystify the mind boggling details and clarifies all strategies involved in your success and the success of you business. This is a perennial all-time best seller!