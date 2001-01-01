#
The Law in Plain English for Businesses
Reg. Price:
$19.95
Sale Price:
$9.95
Save:
$10.00
Details:
This latest edition provides small to medium sized companies with access to the most current legal information to enable them to keep pace with a host of new legal developments and to efficiently handle any legal issues they may encounter. This book covers the legal basics as well as the complexities of business law today including: licensing, advertising, trademarks & copyrights, expanding markets, business organization and more!
