The Partnership Book
Reg. Price:
$39.95
Sale Price:
$19.95
Save:
$20.00
Details:
Many people dream of going into business with a friend. The best way to keep that dream from turning into a nightmare is to have a solid partnership agreement. This book shows how to write an agreement covering evaluation of partner assets, disputes, buy-outs, expansion, and death of a partner. Problems of getting started and partnership taxation laws are examined.
