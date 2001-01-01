|Reg. Price:
Many people dream of going into business with a friend. The best way to keep that dream from turning into a nightmare is to have a solid partnership agreement.
Many people dream of going into business with a friend. The best way to keep that dream from turning into a nightmare is to have a solid partnership agreement. This book shows how to write an agreement covering evaluation of partner assets, disputes, buy-outs, expansion, and death of a partner. Problems of getting started and partnership taxation laws are examined.