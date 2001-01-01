|Reg. Price:
|
$12.95
|Sale Price:
|
$6.95
|Save:
$6.00
In the life of every successful business, large or small, there is that moment of crisis when the line between failure and success becomes razor-thin.
Details:
Having helped hundreds of businesses, A. David Silver is one of the nations best known specialists in turning around troubled companies. In the life of every successful business, large or small, there is that moment of crisis when the line between failure and success becomes razor-thin. Silver offers readers a clear-cut blueprint for snatching entrepreneurial success using his four-step program which includes: creating cash liquidity, redirecting and growing, forecasting effects of crisis, playing the float, using back-to-the wall street fighting techniques, leveraging customers.