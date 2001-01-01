|Reg. Price:
|
$1,995.00
|Sale Price:
|
$9.95
|Save:
$1,985.05
Know the rules, options and the strategy of the pros! ""Going Public"" can be complicated, expensive, and overwhelming. Prepare for the problems, pressures and dangers of offering public stocks.
Details:
Know the rules, options and the strategy of the pros! ""Going Public"" can be complicated, expensive, and overwhelming. Prepare for the problems, pressures and dangers of offering public stocks. Critical decisions must be made in an often foreign area. The entire research process is detailed. Factors affecting stock offerings; finding an underwriter, pricing stocks, earnings dilution, a good prospectus, securities & exchange commission filings, legal and accounting fees.