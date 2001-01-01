|Reg. Price:
$17.95
$8.95
$9.00
This book helps you plan and operate your business by showing how to prepare a strategy and develop a plan to launch your business-including securing financing.
Most people go into business for themselves expecting to get rich. They're very good at what they do-developing software, repairing engines or building something. Most fail! The main reason is they don't know how to start or operate a business. They don't understand basic financial management: how to get, use and keep money. This book helps you plan and operate your business by showing how to prepare a strategy and develop a plan to launch your business-including securing financing. This book covers: how to get it, how to manage it and how to keep it