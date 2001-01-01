|Reg. Price:
|
$14.95
|Sale Price:
|
$7.95
|Save:
$7.00
Dozen of easily started, low or no-risk business plans are outlined. This book will enrich your life by pointing out how to come out of retirement, enjoy yourself and make money.
Details:
Over 60 is far from over the hill. For many, it is the start of a new, profitable and enjoyable business after reading this inspirational business idea book. Dozen of easily started, low or no-risk business plans are outlined. This book will enrich your life by pointing out how to come out of retirement, enjoy yourself and make money.