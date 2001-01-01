|Reg. Price:
How to get and use credit power! Probably the most important tool for success is learning how to obtain and maintain your credit. This book is packed with little known information on the best ways to borrow money and secure credit.
How to get and use credit power! Probably the most important tool for success is learning how to obtain and maintain your credit. This book is packed with little known information on the best ways to borrow money and secure credit. This guide gives you a practical view and shows you how to: get least expensive credit cards, build solid credit ratings, use credit effectively, cut deals with bill collectors, find lenders/negotiate loans, formulate your financial recovery