|Reg. Price:
|
$23.95
|Sale Price:
|
$9.95
|Save:
$14.00
Understanding the world of money and investments, assess your own risk tolerance, and learn how to create and manage a wealth building strategy that works for you.
Details:
Wall Street pro and self-made millionaire, Marlene Jupiter imparts all the information you need to take control and participate as an informed consumer in making decisions about your financial life. She will guide you through understanding the world of money and investments, assess your own risk tolerance, and learn how to create and manage a wealth building strategy that works for you.