Small Business Collection Guide
This book is designed to help you collect overdue bills, establish effective credit policies, and maximize the cash flow of your small business.
This book is designed to help you collect overdue bills, establish effective credit policies, and maximize the cash flow of your small business. Don't let your business fail due to lack of a sound credit policy. This invaluable guide includes: deciding when to send polite reminder notices, making collection calls, when to hire a collection agency or attorney, determining how much credit to extend, collecting while maintaining your customer, line-by-line scripts for calls, letters, legal guidelines, collecting from deadbeats!
