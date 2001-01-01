#
Successful Business Borrowing
Reg. Price:
$19.95
Sale Price:
$9.95
Save:
$10.00
Learn how to: define your loan project, analyze the bottom line, screen & select a lender, prepare an application and negotiate terms.
Details:
Kenneth W. Sparks shows the mechanics, rules, and pitfalls of borrowing. How to evaluate sources of credit, appraise loan officers, when to grab an offer, and when to back off are discussed. First-time borrowers are taught basic tactics, strategies and subtle points used by experienced borrowers. Learn how to: define your loan project, analyze the bottom line, screen & select a lender, prepare an application and negotiate terms.
