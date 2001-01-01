#
How To Retire On The House
Reg. Price:
$8.95
Sale Price:
$4.95
Save:
$4.00
Details:
If you are planning to retire, your own home is a perfect source for retirement income. Real-Estate expert, Andrew James McLean, explains in clear, simple terms, several options for tapping your home's built-in equity--which usually is more valuable than a company pension or social security. Advantages of reverse-annuity mortgage; Boost your income by refinancing, or a second-mortgage loan; reap the benefits of the sale-lease-back; and guidelines on cutting taxes, buying or renting a replacement home.
